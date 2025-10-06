The Nascalper

🌟 ECCENTRADES Presents: The Nascalper Expert Advisor

Introducing the Future of NASDAQ Trading

The Nascalper is a cutting-edge prediction algorithm built to trade on the prestigious NASDAQ (NAS100) index and its futures.
By combining traditional indicators , along with trend detection and candlestick analysis, our algorithm is designed to predict and execute trades with high accuracy — maximizing profit while minimizing risk.

Our system maintains both relative and absolute drawdowns at a minimum, ensuring your capital remains protected even during volatile conditions.

⚙️ Advanced Features

Feature Description
Market NASDAQ (NAS100) Index
Indicators Used Traditional Market Indicators, Trend Detection, Candlestick Pattern Analysis
Risk Management Dynamic trailing stop loss & adaptive take profit
Optimization Weighted multipliers for improved trade timing
Operation Fully automated — 24/5 trading
Recommended Timeframe M15
Tested brokers  AvaTrade and FusionMarkets
Recommended Leverage 1:100

🚀 Why Choose Nascalper?

  • Trades intelligently with data-driven precision

  • Dynamically adapts to market conditions

  • Lets you “get your money working” while you sleep

💡 Get Started Today

Don’t wait — early adopters gain access at introductory prices!
Follow us for updates and insights , we welcome any potential improvements you might have and are actively working toward improving out product:
📸 Instagram: @eccentrades
📧 Email: eccentrades@gmail.com

🏁 Where Trading Is Made Simple

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.Backtest before using on a live account.



