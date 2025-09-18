Elysium FX - Classic Trend Strategy

My personal inputs i use for my darwin account can be found in the set file located in the comments!

Harness the proven power of classic trend-following with Elysium FX. This Expert Advisor is built on a timeless trading principle: identify a clear trend and trade with it. By using a robust combination of the Average Directional Index (ADX) and a core Moving Average, this EA is designed to pinpoint and execute trades in the direction of the dominant market momentum.

This is a no-nonsense, logical trading tool for those who believe in the enduring principle that "the trend is your friend."

Why Choose Elysium FX?

The strategy features a Classic Trend-Following Core, based on the widely respected ADX and Moving Average indicators to define and confirm the primary market trend before entering. For Momentum-Based Exits, it uses the Stochastic Oscillator to identify potential trend exhaustion, allowing for intelligent exits as momentum begins to fade. Your capital is protected by a Full Suite of Risk Controls, a comprehensive set of safety features from basic stop-loss to advanced equity protection and a news filter. It offers Flexible Lot Sizing, allowing you to start with a Fixed Lot size or switch to Dynamic Lot sizing, which automatically adjusts trade volume based on your account's growth for hands-free scaling. You get Total Time Control with a fully customizable Session Filter, letting you dictate the exact hours the EA trades for every day of the week to focus on the most active market sessions. Finally, an Informative On-Chart Dashboard provides a clean, live display of key information on your chart, including open trade details, recent profit statistics, and currently active protection settings.

The Core Trading Strategy

Elysium FX operates on a clear, two-stage process for identifying and managing trades.

Trade Entry Conditions

The EA will only enter a trade when two classic trend indicators are in complete agreement. First, the Directional Movement Indicator (ADX) confirms that a directional trend is in place, using the crossover of its +DI and −DI lines to determine the trend's direction (bullish or bearish). Second, the Moving Average provides the final filter, confirming the trade is aligned with the broader market bias by ensuring the price is correctly positioned relative to this key average.

Trade Exit Conditions

Once in a trade, the EA intelligently manages the exit using a classic momentum indicator. The Stochastic Oscillator monitors for overbought or oversold conditions. When it signals that the current trend's momentum is likely exhausted, the EA will close the position to secure profits. All trades are also protected by the fundamental Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop functions.

Unmatched Risk Management & Protection Suite

Your trading account is safeguarded by a multi-layered, professional-grade protection system.

For Trade-Level Protection, every trade can be protected with a Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop or Trailing Take Profit, while a Max Spread filter prevents entries during unfavorable market conditions. Daily & Account-Level Protection allows you to configure a Maximum Daily Loss (in your account's currency), a Maximum Daily Drawdown (%), and a master Maximum Account Drawdown (%) to protect your equity from significant drawdowns. For Time & Event-Based Protection, the integrated News Filter can be configured to pause all trading activity around high and medium-impact news events, and the Session Filter gives you precise control over the EA's operating schedule.

Important: To use the News Filter, you must enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" in your MetaTrader settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors) and add the necessary address.

Recommendations

For your Account, it is recommended to use an ECN account with low spreads and fast, reliable execution for best results. A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended for stable, 24/7 operation without interruptions. Regarding Testing, it is crucial to test the Expert Advisor thoroughly on a demo account for an extended period to fully understand its behavior and performance with your specific broker.



