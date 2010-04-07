Pro CSM Meter – Professional Currency Meter

Pro CSM Meter is a powerful tool for analyzing the strength and weakness of currencies in real time. It helps traders identify the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment and understand the current trend direction more clearly. This can be used to filter currency pairs and improve decision-making in manual trading strategies.

https://youtu.be/YUA-yD_khLM

Key Features

Real-time currency strength analysis

Visual panel display and historical graph

Multi-timeframe support: M15 , H1 , H4 , D1

Works on all 28 major Forex pairs

No repainting; fast and reliable readings

Easy to use with a clean interface

Customizable display settings (optional)

Recommendations

Trend Detection: Identify strong and weak currencies instantly

Best Timeframes: M15 and H1

Supported Pairs: All 28 major Forex pairs

Settings: Default settings are optimized. No changes required.

System Requirements

Platform: Meta Trader 4

Account Type: Demo or Live

Minimum Capital: No strict requirement

Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, D1

Disclaimer

Pro CSM Meter is designed to assist traders in understanding market dynamics through the strength and weakness of currencies. It does not place trades automatically or guarantee results. Always back test and use proper risk management.

Support

For any questions or to receive the setup files and guides, please contact the author via the MQL5 private messaging system.



