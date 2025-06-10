Atomic Euro is a specialized Expert Advisor developed for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It is engineered around a dual-pillar philosophy: a high-volume, multi-strategy engine for trade identification and a dynamic, indicator-based stop loss logic for sophisticated risk management.

The EA is powered by a selection of 217 distinct trading strategies, allowing it to analyze the market from multiple perspectives. This diverse strategic portfolio enables Atomic Euro to adapt to changing market dynamics on the H1 chart, aiming to identify high-probability setups across a variety of conditions. The system is designed to find what it calculates as the most opportune moments to engage with the market.

A key differentiator of Atomic Euro is its approach to risk control. Instead of relying on a fixed-pip stop loss, the EA employs an intelligent, indicator-based SL logic. This mechanism dynamically calculates the stop loss for each trade based on data from its underlying indicators, adapting to current market volatility and structure. The goal of this adaptive system is to maximize the potential win rate by avoiding premature exits during minor fluctuations while effectively controlling drawdown by tightening risk when market conditions warrant.

By integrating a robust strategy engine with a responsive risk management system, Atomic Euro seeks to provide a balanced and methodical trading approach. It is essential to remember that all trading involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. We strongly recommend thorough backtesting and demo trading to confirm the EA aligns with your individual trading style and risk tolerance.

SET FILE IS LOCATED IN THE COMMENTS SECTION!

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open lots: 0 (use EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)



