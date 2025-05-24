What is SFY stock price today? SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) stock is priced at 127.82 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 127.12, and trading volume reached 30.

Does SFY stock pay dividends? SoFi Select 500 ETF is currently valued at 127.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 515.41% and USD.

How to buy SFY stock? You can buy SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) shares at the current price of 127.82. Orders are usually placed near 127.82 or 128.12, while 30 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into SFY stock? Investing in SoFi Select 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.42 - 129.43 and current price 127.82. Many compare 4.78% and 25.88% before placing orders at 127.82 or 128.12.

What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) in the past year was 129.43. Within 20.42 - 129.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.12 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) over the year was 20.42. Comparing it with the current 127.82 and 20.42 - 129.43 shows potential long-term entry points.