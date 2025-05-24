- 개요
SFY: SoFi Select 500 ETF
SFY 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 127.01이고 고가는 127.90이었습니다.
SoFi Select 500 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SFY News
자주 묻는 질문
What is SFY stock price today?
SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) stock is priced at 127.82 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 127.12, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SFY stock pay dividends?
SoFi Select 500 ETF is currently valued at 127.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 515.41% and USD.
How to buy SFY stock?
You can buy SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) shares at the current price of 127.82. Orders are usually placed near 127.82 or 128.12, while 30 and 0.20% show market activity.
How to invest into SFY stock?
Investing in SoFi Select 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.42 - 129.43 and current price 127.82. Many compare 4.78% and 25.88% before placing orders at 127.82 or 128.12.
What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) in the past year was 129.43. Within 20.42 - 129.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.12 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) over the year was 20.42. Comparing it with the current 127.82 and 20.42 - 129.43 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SFY stock split?
SoFi Select 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.12, and 515.41% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 127.12
- 시가
- 127.56
- Bid
- 127.82
- Ask
- 128.12
- 저가
- 127.01
- 고가
- 127.90
- 볼륨
- 30
- 일일 변동
- 0.55%
- 월 변동
- 4.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.88%
- 년간 변동율
- 515.41%