SFY: SoFi Select 500 ETF

127.82 USD 0.70 (0.55%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SFY a changé de 0.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 127.01 et à un maximum de 127.90.

Suivez la dynamique SoFi Select 500 ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is SFY stock price today?

SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) stock is priced at 127.82 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 127.12, and trading volume reached 30.

Does SFY stock pay dividends?

SoFi Select 500 ETF is currently valued at 127.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 515.41% and USD.

How to buy SFY stock?

You can buy SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) shares at the current price of 127.82. Orders are usually placed near 127.82 or 128.12, while 30 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into SFY stock?

Investing in SoFi Select 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.42 - 129.43 and current price 127.82. Many compare 4.78% and 25.88% before placing orders at 127.82 or 128.12.

What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) in the past year was 129.43. Within 20.42 - 129.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.12 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) over the year was 20.42. Comparing it with the current 127.82 and 20.42 - 129.43 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SFY stock split?

SoFi Select 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.12, and 515.41% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
127.01 127.90
Range Annuel
20.42 129.43
Clôture Précédente
127.12
Ouverture
127.56
Bid
127.82
Ask
128.12
Plus Bas
127.01
Plus Haut
127.90
Volume
30
Changement quotidien
0.55%
Changement Mensuel
4.78%
Changement à 6 Mois
25.88%
Changement Annuel
515.41%
28 septembre, dimanche