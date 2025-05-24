SFY: SoFi Select 500 ETF
今日SFY汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点127.01和高点127.90进行交易。
关注SoFi Select 500 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SFY新闻
常见问题解答
What is SFY stock price today?
SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) stock is priced at 127.82 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 127.12, and trading volume reached 30.
Does SFY stock pay dividends?
SoFi Select 500 ETF is currently valued at 127.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 515.41% and USD.
How to buy SFY stock?
You can buy SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) shares at the current price of 127.82. Orders are usually placed near 127.82 or 128.12, while 30 and 0.20% show market activity.
How to invest into SFY stock?
Investing in SoFi Select 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.42 - 129.43 and current price 127.82. Many compare 4.78% and 25.88% before placing orders at 127.82 or 128.12.
What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) in the past year was 129.43. Within 20.42 - 129.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 127.12 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SoFi Select 500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) over the year was 20.42. Comparing it with the current 127.82 and 20.42 - 129.43 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SFY stock split?
SoFi Select 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 127.12, and 515.41% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 127.12
- 开盘价
- 127.56
- 卖价
- 127.82
- 买价
- 128.12
- 最低价
- 127.01
- 最高价
- 127.90
- 交易量
- 30
- 日变化
- 0.55%
- 月变化
- 4.78%
- 6个月变化
- 25.88%
- 年变化
- 515.41%