- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NUEM: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
El tipo de cambio de NUEM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUEM News
Preguntas frecuentes
What is NUEM stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.23, and trading volume reached 55.
Does NUEM stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD.
How to buy NUEM stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 55 and 0.51% show market activity.
How to invest into NUEM stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 36.08 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.63% and 21.14% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) in the past year was 36.08. Within 25.84 - 36.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.23 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 25.84 - 36.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did NUEM stock split?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.23, and 12.23% after corporate actions.
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.23
- Open
- 35.06
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Low
- 34.91
- High
- 35.24
- Volumen
- 55
- Cambio diario
- 0.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.63%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.14%
- Cambio anual
- 12.23%