NUEM: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
今日NUEM汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点34.91和高点35.24进行交易。
关注Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is NUEM stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.23, and trading volume reached 55.
Does NUEM stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD.
How to buy NUEM stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 55 and 0.51% show market activity.
How to invest into NUEM stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 36.08 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.63% and 21.14% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) in the past year was 36.08. Within 25.84 - 36.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.23 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 25.84 - 36.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did NUEM stock split?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.23, and 12.23% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.23
- 开盘价
- 35.06
- 卖价
- 35.24
- 买价
- 35.54
- 最低价
- 34.91
- 最高价
- 35.24
- 交易量
- 55
- 日变化
- 0.03%
- 月变化
- 4.63%
- 6个月变化
- 21.14%
- 年变化
- 12.23%