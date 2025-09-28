What is NUEM stock price today? Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.23, and trading volume reached 55.

Does NUEM stock pay dividends? Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD.

How to buy NUEM stock? You can buy Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 55 and 0.51% show market activity.

How to invest into NUEM stock? Investing in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 36.08 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.63% and 21.14% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.

What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) in the past year was 36.08. Within 25.84 - 36.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.23 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 25.84 - 36.08 shows potential long-term entry points.