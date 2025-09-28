- Panoramica
NUEM: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Il tasso di cambio NUEM ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.91 e ad un massimo di 35.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Domande Frequenti
What is NUEM stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.23, and trading volume reached 55.
Does NUEM stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD.
How to buy NUEM stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 55 and 0.51% show market activity.
How to invest into NUEM stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 36.08 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.63% and 21.14% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) in the past year was 36.08. Within 25.84 - 36.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.23 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 25.84 - 36.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did NUEM stock split?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.23, and 12.23% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.23
- Apertura
- 35.06
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Minimo
- 34.91
- Massimo
- 35.24
- Volume
- 55
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.23%