- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NUEM: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
NUEM 환율이 오늘 0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.91이고 고가는 35.24이었습니다.
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is NUEM stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.23, and trading volume reached 55.
Does NUEM stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD.
How to buy NUEM stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 55 and 0.51% show market activity.
How to invest into NUEM stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 36.08 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.63% and 21.14% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) in the past year was 36.08. Within 25.84 - 36.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.23 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 25.84 - 36.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did NUEM stock split?
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.23, and 12.23% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 35.23
- 시가
- 35.06
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- 저가
- 34.91
- 고가
- 35.24
- 볼륨
- 55
- 일일 변동
- 0.03%
- 월 변동
- 4.63%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.23%