GIFT
1.05 USD 0.02 (1.87%)
Sector: Otros símbolos Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GIFT de hoy ha cambiado un -1.87%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.13.
Rango diario
1.04 1.13
Rango anual
0.82 2.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.07
- Open
- 1.10
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Low
- 1.04
- High
- 1.13
- Volumen
- 16
- Cambio diario
- -1.87%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.41%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -48.28%
- Cambio anual
- -42.31%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B