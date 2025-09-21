Valute / GIFT
GIFT
1.05 USD 0.02 (1.87%)
Settore: Altri Simboli Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GIFT ha avuto una variazione del -1.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.04 e ad un massimo di 1.08.
Segui le dinamiche di . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.04 1.08
Intervallo Annuale
0.82 2.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.07
- Apertura
- 1.05
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Minimo
- 1.04
- Massimo
- 1.08
- Volume
- 28
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -48.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.31%
21 settembre, domenica