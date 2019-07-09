2 ordenadores diferentes en lugares diferentes
{ "results": [ {"date":"1309006224","module":"mql5.com.en.forum","id":"3_134243_3410925","info":{"url":"https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134243/3410925#comment_3410925","author_name":"mbirrell","author_login":"mbirrell","title":"is this EA back test results any good?"},"text":"one thing I have noticed is that my historical data is not clean. I have checked through some of the trades and found that data is missing so I am going to have to try this EA on my Demo account for a while. I have also done a few tweaks to get it to trade more often and also tuned takeprofit a little. Not sure how everything will go when I test it on the demo account but I guess it is the sure fire way to see if the EA is a load of rubbish or not."}, {"date":"1409559437","module":"mql5.com.en.forum","id":"3_181297_4462947","info":{"url":"https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181297/4462947#comment_4462947","author_name":"test","author_login":"checkin","title":"Something interesting, old thread"},"text":"I did not find any reason to migrate to metatrader 5 (not even the bugs in new metatrader 4 made me do so) but then, that is my opinion based on what I have seen and tested for a couple of months on a demo account. Nothing that would bring some new quality (except for the nicer looks of some objects - but I do not trade nicer looks)"}, {"date":"1590155736","module":"mql5.com.en.forum","id":"3_341504","info":{"url":"https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/341504","author_name":"Syed Oarasul Islam","author_login":"pervanee","title":"Trade disabled on XAUUSD in default MT5 terminal","avatar60x60":"https://c.mql5.com/avatar/2020/1/5E28E253-79D1.jpg"},"text":"Hi, I am using the MT5 terminal provided by this site and I am trying to do some forward testing of my EA's using the demo account. For some reason the expert is flooding message about Trade is disabled on XAUUSD. EA's are working with other markets but not just XAUUSD. What seems to be wrong? It has never make trades no matter what EA I am using."} ], "error":"ok" }
Solo el resultado, y si hay alguna operación abierta en esa cuenta se dibujan las lineas de apertura/stopLoss/takeProfit
Imanol Salazar Garcia:
Solo el resultado, y si hay alguna operación abierta en esa cuenta se dibujan las lineas de apertura/stopLoss/takeProfit
Solo el resultado, y si hay alguna operación abierta en esa cuenta se dibujan las lineas de apertura/stopLoss/takeProfit
Gracias Imanol
Gracias por la respuesta, también me sirvio.
Me alegro compañeros.
