BlasL3SyRK

Performs a symmetric rank-k update.

CU = alpha * A * A**T + beta*C or

CU = alpha * A**T * A + beta*C

Method BlasL3SyRK is applied to the general matrix A. Matrix A has size n-by-k if parameter trans='N', or k-by-n otherwise.

BLAS function SYRK.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL3SyRK(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

double alpha,

double beta,

matrix& C,

matrix& CU

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL3SyRK(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

float alpha,

float beta,

matrixf& C,

matrixf& CU

);

Parameters

trans

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then CU = alpha * A * A**T + beta*C;

if transa= 'T', then CU = alpha * A**T * A + beta*C;

if transa= 'C', then CU = alpha * A**T * A + beta*C.

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in] Symmetric matrix C of size n-by-n. It can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.

CU

[out] Updated matrix C.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining the operation.