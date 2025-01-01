DocumentazioneSezioni
BlasL3SyRK 

Performs a symmetric rank-k update.

CU = alpha * A * A**T + beta*C  or

CU = alpha * A**T * A + beta*C

Method BlasL3SyRK is applied to the general matrix A. Matrix A has size n-by-k if parameter trans='N', or k-by-n otherwise.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL3SyRK(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies the operation
   double          alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   double          beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   matrix&         C,             // symmetric matrix C
   matrix&         CU             // updated matrix C
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL3SyRK(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies the operation
   float           alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   float           beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   matrixf&        C,             // symmetric matrix C
   matrixf&        CU             // updated matrix C
   );

Parameters

trans

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then CU = alpha * A * A**T + beta*C;

if transa= 'T', then CU = alpha * A**T * A + beta*C;

if transa= 'C', then CU = alpha * A**T * A + beta*C.

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

beta

[in]  Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in]  Symmetric matrix C of size n-by-n. It can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.

CU

[out]  Updated matrix C.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

 

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining the operation.

ID

Description

BLASTRANS_N

'N': No transpose

BLASTRANS_T

'T': Transpose

BLASTRANS_C

'C': Conjugate transpose

 