BlasL3HeRK

Performs a Hermitian rank-k update.

CU = alpha * A * A**H + beta*C  or

CU = alpha * A**H * A + beta*C

Method BlasL3HeRK is applied to the general matrix A. Matrix A has size n-by-k if parameter trans='N', or k-by-n otherwise.

BLAS function HERK.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::BlasL3HeRK(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies the operation
   complex         alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   complex         beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   matrixc&        C,             // Hermitian matrix C
   matrixc&        CU             // updated matrix C
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixf::BlasL3HeRK(
   ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,         // specifies the operation
   complexf        alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   complexf        beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   matrixcf&       C,             // Hermitian matrix C
   matrixcf&       CU             // updated matrix C
   );

Parameters

trans

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then CU = alpha * A * A**H + beta*C;

if transa= 'T', then CU = alpha * A**H * A + beta*C;

if transa= 'C', then CU = alpha * A**H * A + beta*C.

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

beta

[in]  Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in]  Hermitian matrix C of size n-by-n. It can be upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.

CU

[out]  Updated matrix C.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

 

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining the operation.

ID

Description

BLASTRANS_N

'N': No transpose

BLASTRANS_T

'T': Transpose

BLASTRANS_C

'C': Conjugate transpose

 