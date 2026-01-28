- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 664
Profit Trades:
767 (46.09%)
Loss Trades:
897 (53.91%)
Best trade:
238.63 USD
Worst trade:
-210.91 USD
Gross Profit:
17 201.13 USD (897 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 425.35 USD (771 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (325.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
620.38 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
90.75%
Max deposit load:
99.87%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
1 123 (67.49%)
Short Trades:
541 (32.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
22.43 USD
Average Loss:
-18.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-413.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.65 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
7.83%
Annual Forecast:
94.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
225.50 USD
Maximal:
1 462.12 USD (23.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.41% (1 460.12 USD)
By Equity:
3.61% (209.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|849
|XAUUSD
|426
|WS30
|141
|GDAXI
|133
|EURUSD
|115
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-285
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|WS30
|-62
|GDAXI
|16
|EURUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|8K
|XAUUSD
|121K
|WS30
|-290
|GDAXI
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|513
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +238.63 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +325.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.88 × 350
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.71 × 2251
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
This is a combined portfolio using all of my Expert Advisors available on the MQL5 Market:
Prop Firm Gold EA:
Gold Atlas:
Market Anomalies:
RangeBreakout:
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
5.8K
USD
USD
29
99%
1 664
46%
91%
1.04
0.47
USD
USD
23%
1:200