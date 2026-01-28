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Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Eriksson Systems TEST

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Jimmy Peter Eriksson

4.4 (140)
I have over 5 years of experience in trading and system development, focused on building structured and rule-based automated trading systems.
My approach is simple: real strategies, real logic — no martingale, no grid systems, and no hidden risk mechanics.
7 products 14 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 664
Profit Trades:
767 (46.09%)
Loss Trades:
897 (53.91%)
Best trade:
238.63 USD
Worst trade:
-210.91 USD
Gross Profit:
17 201.13 USD (897 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 425.35 USD (771 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (325.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
620.38 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
90.75%
Max deposit load:
99.87%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
1 123 (67.49%)
Short Trades:
541 (32.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
22.43 USD
Average Loss:
-18.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-413.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.65 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
7.83%
Annual Forecast:
94.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
225.50 USD
Maximal:
1 462.12 USD (23.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.41% (1 460.12 USD)
By Equity:
3.61% (209.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 849
XAUUSD 426
WS30 141
GDAXI 133
EURUSD 115
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -285
XAUUSD 1.1K
WS30 -62
GDAXI 16
EURUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 8K
XAUUSD 121K
WS30 -290
GDAXI -3.6K
EURUSD 513
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +238.63 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +325.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.71 × 2251
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is a combined portfolio using all of my Expert Advisors available on the MQL5 Market:

Prop Firm Gold EA:

Gold Atlas:

Market Anomalies:

RangeBreakout:

No reviews
2026.07.21 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 12:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 179 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 07:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 17:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 164 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 06:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 21:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 19:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.25 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 06:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 21:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 04:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 12:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 09:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.31 15:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.19 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Eriksson Systems TEST
49 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
29
99%
1 664
46%
91%
1.04
0.47
USD
23%
1:200
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