Ardian Nugroho

Gold Moment 2

Ardian Nugroho
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 23%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
113 (86.25%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.74%)
Best trade:
12.09 USD
Worst trade:
-20.00 USD
Gross Profit:
369.16 USD (941 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.56 USD (206 087 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (93.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.59 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
84.58%
Max deposit load:
1.16%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
104
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
66 (50.38%)
Short Trades:
65 (49.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.70
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-7.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-50.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.63 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
23.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
78.07 USD (6.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.78% (78.07 USD)
By Equity:
1.08% (13.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 88
BTCUSDm 43
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 177
BTCUSDm 56
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 177K
BTCUSDm 559K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.09 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.18 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 08:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Moment 2
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
2
0%
131
86%
85%
2.70
1.78
USD
7%
1:500
