- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
6.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1.86 USD
Gross Profit:
26.01 USD (2 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.15 USD (408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (26.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.01 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
3.35%
Max deposit load:
75.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.27
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.27
Expected Payoff:
2.73 USD
Average Profit:
6.50 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.11 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
43.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.15 USD
Maximal:
4.15 USD (8.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.30% (4.15 USD)
By Equity:
5.13% (2.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22
|EURUSD
|0
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|2
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.68 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.74 × 163
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1490
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
signal
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
72
USD
USD
1
0%
8
50%
3%
6.26
2.73
USD
USD
8%
1:500