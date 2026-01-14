- Growth
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
17 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
6.12 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
40.58 USD (66 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (40.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.58 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.58
Trading activity:
66.28%
Max deposit load:
8.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.39 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
19.51% (198.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|11
|XAUUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|66K
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.44 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
