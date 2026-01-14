- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
53 (69.73%)
Loss Trades:
23 (30.26%)
Best trade:
81.51 USD
Worst trade:
-20.26 USD
Gross Profit:
194.59 USD (7 612 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111.49 USD (6 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
47.86%
Max deposit load:
14.90%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
76 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-4.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-77.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.27 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.00 USD
Maximal:
79.51 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.39% (78.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.87% (175.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold.c_Spot
|76
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Gold.c_Spot
|83
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Gold.c_Spot
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.51 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
1
100%
76
69%
48%
1.74
1.09
USD
USD
1%
1:500