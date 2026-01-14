SignalsSections
Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira

Fxglobe

Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
FXGlobeInternational-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
53 (69.73%)
Loss Trades:
23 (30.26%)
Best trade:
81.51 USD
Worst trade:
-20.26 USD
Gross Profit:
194.59 USD (7 612 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111.49 USD (6 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
47.86%
Max deposit load:
14.90%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
76 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-4.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-77.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.27 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.00 USD
Maximal:
79.51 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.39% (78.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.87% (175.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold.c_Spot 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold.c_Spot 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold.c_Spot 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.51 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
No reviews
2026.01.14 05:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.14 05:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.14 03:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 03:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
