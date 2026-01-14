- Growth
Trades:
2 007
Profit Trades:
1 564 (77.92%)
Loss Trades:
443 (22.07%)
Best trade:
16.63 USD
Worst trade:
-54.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 805.33 USD (479 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 586.73 USD (258 463 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (462.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
786.98 USD (126)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
22.01%
Max deposit load:
9.65%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2007
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
796 (39.66%)
Short Trades:
1 211 (60.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-5.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-220.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 787.46 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
44.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 740.07 USD
Maximal:
1 787.46 USD (35.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.41% (1 787.46 USD)
By Equity:
6.19% (380.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.std
|2007
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.std
|2.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.std
|221K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LirunexLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
High Risk High Return
No reviews
