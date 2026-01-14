SignalsSections
Wageyono Indra S Kom

Next Level Prime

Wageyono Indra S Kom
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 44%
LirunexLimited-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 007
Profit Trades:
1 564 (77.92%)
Loss Trades:
443 (22.07%)
Best trade:
16.63 USD
Worst trade:
-54.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 805.33 USD (479 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 586.73 USD (258 463 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (462.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
786.98 USD (126)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
22.01%
Max deposit load:
9.65%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2007
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
796 (39.66%)
Short Trades:
1 211 (60.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-5.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-220.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 787.46 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
44.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 740.07 USD
Maximal:
1 787.46 USD (35.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.41% (1 787.46 USD)
By Equity:
6.19% (380.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.std 2007
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.std 2.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.std 221K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.63 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 126
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +462.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -220.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LirunexLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

High Risk High Return

No reviews
2026.01.14 01:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 01:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
