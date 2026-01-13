- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|JP225m
|4
|BTCUSDm
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|JP225m
|1
|BTCUSDm
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|JP225m
|1.9K
|BTCUSDm
|19K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Damos Señales FOREX Y INDICES nuestras entradas estan en orden pendiente y se tiene un control con las operaciones ganadas y perdidas
esta es una cuenta https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/bhor5nmq8i
Bróker: EXNESS 💡 Apalancamiento: 1:200 💸 Suscripción: $30/mes dejo lik para que se incriban https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/bhor5nmq8i
cuando se inscriban pueden agregar en telegran para poder conversar. saludos cordiales
nuestro telegram: https://t.me/Forexmat24
USD
USD
USD