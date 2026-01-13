SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mateo7trader
Juan Carlos Santaria Leuyacc

Mateo7trader

Juan Carlos Santaria Leuyacc
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.48 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.11 USD (20 545 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
29.75%
Max deposit load:
2.27%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
0.52 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (1.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JP225m 4
BTCUSDm 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JP225m 1
BTCUSDm 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JP225m 1.9K
BTCUSDm 19K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.48 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Damos Señales FOREX Y INDICES nuestras entradas estan en orden pendiente y se tiene un control con las operaciones ganadas y perdidas

esta es una cuenta    https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/bhor5nmq8i

Bróker: EXNESS  💡 ​​Apalancamiento: 1:200 💸 Suscripción: $30/mes dejo lik para que se incriban  https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/bhor5nmq8i


cuando se inscriban pueden agregar en telegran para poder conversar. saludos cordiales


nuestro telegram: https://t.me/Forexmat24


No reviews
2026.01.13 02:09
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 02:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 02:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mateo7trader
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
103
USD
1
0%
6
100%
30%
n/a
0.52
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.