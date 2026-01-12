SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PinokioFx 200
Yudha Wardhana

PinokioFx 200

Yudha Wardhana
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 104%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
381 (64.68%)
Loss Trades:
208 (35.31%)
Best trade:
13.11 USD
Worst trade:
-14.56 USD
Gross Profit:
733.07 USD (650 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-524.43 USD (503 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (24.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.74 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
112.97%
Latest trade:
0 minutes ago
Trades per week:
595
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.26
Long Trades:
239 (40.58%)
Short Trades:
350 (59.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
1.92 USD
Average Loss:
-2.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-24.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.83 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
104.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.08 USD
Maximal:
63.99 USD (14.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.15% (63.99 USD)
By Equity:
35.45% (156.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 589
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 209
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 146K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.11 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 172
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
375 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Grid and Martiangle lovers
No reviews
2026.01.12 23:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 23:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 23:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PinokioFx 200
100 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
409
USD
1
100%
589
64%
100%
1.39
0.35
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.