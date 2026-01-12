- Growth
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
381 (64.68%)
Loss Trades:
208 (35.31%)
Best trade:
13.11 USD
Worst trade:
-14.56 USD
Gross Profit:
733.07 USD (650 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-524.43 USD (503 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (24.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.74 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
112.97%
Latest trade:
0 minutes ago
Trades per week:
595
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.26
Long Trades:
239 (40.58%)
Short Trades:
350 (59.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
1.92 USD
Average Loss:
-2.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-24.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.83 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
104.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.08 USD
Maximal:
63.99 USD (14.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.15% (63.99 USD)
By Equity:
35.45% (156.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|589
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|209
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|146K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.11 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
USD
409
USD
USD
1
100%
589
64%
100%
1.39
0.35
USD
USD
35%
1:500