SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lowdrow1
Mohamed Anwar Kamel Abdelwahed

Lowdrow1

Mohamed Anwar Kamel Abdelwahed
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 0%
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
72.93 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
181.22 USD (663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (181.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
181.22 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.42
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
30.57
Long Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
31.57
Expected Payoff:
60.41 USD
Average Profit:
60.41 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.74 USD
Maximal:
5.74 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 175
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 663
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.93 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FundedTraderMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

In this signal, we rely on professional trading strategies that aim to preserve capital by using a low drawdown rate.

Minimum amount is $500


No reviews
2026.01.12 14:04
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 13:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 7.69% of days out of the 13 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 13:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 13:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register