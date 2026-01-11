SignalsSections
Amine Lila

GANDOZA GOLD SCALP

Amine Lila
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 29%
Exness-Real38
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
35 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
10 (22.22%)
Best trade:
5.67 USD
Worst trade:
-11.74 USD
Gross Profit:
51.48 USD (25 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.76 USD (18 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (20.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.09 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.14%
Max deposit load:
90.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
23 (51.11%)
Short Trades:
22 (48.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
1.47 USD
Average Loss:
-3.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.66 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
29.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.66 USD (37.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.75% (33.66 USD)
By Equity:
30.65% (27.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 7.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.67 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


The goal is not aggressive profits, but steady and continuous growth over time, making it suitable for investors who value safety, consistency, and long-term performance.
No reviews
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 04:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 03:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.13 14:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.13 14:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.11 23:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.11 23:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 23:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
