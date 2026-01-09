SignalsSections
Filda Teguh Sukma S Ked

Teguh 03

Filda Teguh Sukma S Ked
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
11.12 USD
Worst trade:
-4.80 USD
Gross Profit:
42.71 USD (42 708 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.36 USD (9 361 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (14.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.18
Long Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.56
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
6.10 USD
Average Loss:
-2.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.97 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.97 USD
Maximal:
7.97 USD (1.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.12 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Dont follow me
No reviews
2026.01.09 15:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 15:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
