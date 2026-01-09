- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
11.12 USD
Worst trade:
-4.80 USD
Gross Profit:
42.71 USD (42 708 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.36 USD (9 361 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (14.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.18
Long Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.56
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
6.10 USD
Average Loss:
-2.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.97 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.97 USD
Maximal:
7.97 USD (1.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.12 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Dont follow me
