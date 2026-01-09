- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Best trade:
13.32 USD
Worst trade:
-3.37 USD
Gross Profit:
23.23 USD (2 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.26 USD (824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (9.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.32 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
3.23%
Max deposit load:
18.03%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.88
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-2.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.20 USD (4.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.33% (5.20 USD)
By Equity:
2.77% (3.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.32 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
财富自由
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
115
USD
USD
1
0%
10
70%
3%
2.81
1.50
USD
USD
4%
1:500