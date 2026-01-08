- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 386
Profit Trades:
2 045 (85.70%)
Loss Trades:
341 (14.29%)
Best trade:
382.00 USD
Worst trade:
-471.87 USD
Gross Profit:
23 967.35 USD (1 423 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 411.32 USD (929 481 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
837 (2 800.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 800.57 USD (837)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.66%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1187
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
1 057 (44.30%)
Short Trades:
1 329 (55.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
11.72 USD
Average Loss:
-53.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
32 (-1 082.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 002.94 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
68.77%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.22 USD
Maximal:
3 317.53 USD (33.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.00% (3 317.53 USD)
By Equity:
15.38% (1 765.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2386
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|494K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +382.00 USD
Worst trade: -472 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 837
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 800.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 082.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
信号采集分析数据
