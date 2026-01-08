- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.12 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
70.81 USD (2 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (70.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.81 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.74
Trading activity:
98.03%
Max deposit load:
2.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.87 USD
Average Profit:
7.87 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.88% (95.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|14
|CADJPY
|13
|GBPCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|509
|CHFJPY
|498
|GBPJPY
|539
|CADJPY
|497
|GBPCAD
|113
|AUDJPY
|579
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.12 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
TriveFinancial-Live-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 3
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 4
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 40
|0.00 × 44
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 102
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
