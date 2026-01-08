- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
16 (64.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (36.00%)
Best trade:
25.93 USD
Worst trade:
-4.67 USD
Gross Profit:
130.90 USD (57 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.57 USD (21 732 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (41.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.09 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
4.44%
Max deposit load:
2.76%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.36
Long Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.80
Expected Payoff:
4.33 USD
Average Profit:
8.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.54 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.54 USD (0.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.17% (9.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.30% (71.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.93 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
USD
USD
1
0%
25
64%
4%
5.79
4.33
USD
USD
1%
1:500