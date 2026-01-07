- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Best trade:
213.23 USD
Worst trade:
-57.28 USD
Gross Profit:
463.04 USD (11 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-154.07 USD (4 229 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (146.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
30.87%
Max deposit load:
10.30%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
3.01
Expected Payoff:
28.09 USD
Average Profit:
92.61 USD
Average Loss:
-25.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-154.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-154.07 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
38.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.19 USD
Maximal:
154.07 USD (16.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.27% (154.07 USD)
By Equity:
7.90% (63.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|309
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +213.23 USD
Worst trade: -57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
11
45%
31%
3.00
28.09
USD
USD
16%
1:500