- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Best trade:
7.51 USD
Worst trade:
-7.10 USD
Gross Profit:
27.91 USD (2 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.21 USD (1 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (16.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.69 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
15.12%
Max deposit load:
22.14%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.99 USD
Average Loss:
-2.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.81 USD (4.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.36% (7.81 USD)
By Equity:
14.81% (26.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.51 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
Signal Name: GOLDEN BEE AI
Initial Balance: $169
Leverage: 1:500
Account Type: Real
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
Trading Style: AI-Powered Automated Trading
Trading Hours: 24/5
Description:
This signal leverages advanced AI algorithms to trade XAUUSD on a real account with $1000 and 1:500 leverage. The AI analyzes market trends, identifies high-probability entries, and manages trades automatically with smart stop losses and trailing stops. Real-time updates ensure transparency and efficient profit tracking.
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
186
USD
USD
1
100%
12
58%
15%
2.48
1.39
USD
USD
15%
1:500