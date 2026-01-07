- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
4 (30.76%)
Loss Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Best trade:
120.69 USD
Worst trade:
-63.48 USD
Gross Profit:
478.15 USD (16 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-549.03 USD (18 096 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (238.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.06 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-5.45 USD
Average Profit:
119.54 USD
Average Loss:
-61.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-181.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.80 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
186.99 USD
Maximal:
186.99 USD (6.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-71
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
