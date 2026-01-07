SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Arkad EA
Artsiom Rekets

Arkad EA

Artsiom Rekets
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
2.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.88 USD
Gross Profit:
5.26 USD (529 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.77 USD (427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.44 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
0.75 USD
Average Loss:
-2.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.97 USD
Maximal:
3.89 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 102
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.07 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2773
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 more...
No reviews
2026.01.07 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
