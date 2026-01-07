- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
2.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.88 USD
Gross Profit:
5.26 USD (529 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.77 USD (427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.44 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
0.75 USD
Average Loss:
-2.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.97 USD
Maximal:
3.89 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|102
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.07 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
No reviews