- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.50 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
12.25 USD (1 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.25 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
50.23%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
1.53 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
24.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
25.23% (15.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.50 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 2
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.20 × 10
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.28 × 39
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.31 × 133
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.31 × 195
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.41 × 54
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.43 × 28
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.43 × 14
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.50 × 2
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.52 × 8591
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.52 × 42
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
62
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
100%
n/a
1.53
USD
USD
25%
1:100