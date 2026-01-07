- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
2 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Best trade:
3.10 USD
Worst trade:
-4.64 USD
Gross Profit:
6.20 USD (6 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.97 USD (4 636 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (6.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.20 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
56 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
3.10 USD
Average Loss:
-4.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.86 USD
Maximal:
4.86 USD (2.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.10 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.19 × 4265
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
Hello This is My Portofolio! thanks
No reviews