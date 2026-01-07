- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Best trade:
24.90 USD
Worst trade:
-15.60 USD
Gross Profit:
111.75 USD (11 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.00 USD (6 060 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (87.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.10 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
5.64 USD
Average Profit:
22.35 USD
Average Loss:
-15.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-30.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.60 USD
Maximal:
30.30 USD (10.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.78% (30.30 USD)
By Equity:
4.83% (12.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.90 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
251
USD
USD
1
0%
9
55%
100%
1.83
5.64
USD
USD
11%
1:200