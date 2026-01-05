- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
10.58 USD
Worst trade:
-0.71 USD
Gross Profit:
49.60 USD (4 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.71 USD (71 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (33.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.89 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.36
Trading activity:
24.76%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
68.86
Long Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
69.86
Expected Payoff:
4.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.51 USD
Average Loss:
-0.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.71 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.71 USD (0.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.13% (0.71 USD)
By Equity:
6.33% (33.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.58 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
549
USD
USD
1
100%
12
91%
25%
69.85
4.07
USD
USD
6%
1:500