- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
392
Profit Trades:
327 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
65 (16.58%)
Best trade:
12.62 USD
Worst trade:
-17.42 USD
Gross Profit:
415.60 USD (48 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-172.56 USD (14 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (66.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.78 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.59%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.30
Long Trades:
221 (56.38%)
Short Trades:
171 (43.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.41
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.27 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-18.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.18%
Annual Forecast:
99.27%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
21.51 USD (3.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.76% (21.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.96% (9.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|241
|AUDCADxx
|136
|AUDNZDxx
|15
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|66
|AUDCADxx
|167
|AUDNZDxx
|10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|9.9K
|AUDCADxx
|22K
|AUDNZDxx
|2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.62 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips.
Developed by the leading copy trading firm in the Brazilian market, ConnectGain BR Forex - Moderate focuses on long-term consistency. Our strategy utilizes fractional position sizing and focuses on assets specifically selected for this approach. By operating on higher timeframes, we ensure higher reliability and robust risk management for our clients.
