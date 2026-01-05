- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
214.70 USD
Worst trade:
-142.00 USD
Gross Profit:
763.30 USD (7 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-240.60 USD (2 404 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (559.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
559.40 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
19.84%
Max deposit load:
2.69%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.68
Long Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
3.17
Expected Payoff:
47.52 USD
Average Profit:
84.81 USD
Average Loss:
-120.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-142.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.00 USD
Maximal:
142.00 USD (1.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.95% (98.60 USD)
By Equity:
1.13% (117.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|523
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +214.70 USD
Worst trade: -142 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +559.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.93 × 76
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
1
0%
11
81%
20%
3.17
47.52
USD
USD
1%
1:500