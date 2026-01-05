SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PTGOLDMAXPRO
Van Huan Nguyen

PTGOLDMAXPRO

Van Huan Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
221
Profit Trades:
120 (54.29%)
Loss Trades:
101 (45.70%)
Best trade:
55.27 USD
Worst trade:
-23.02 USD
Gross Profit:
575.30 USD (360 680 pips)
Gross Loss:
-450.66 USD (344 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (110.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.25 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.65%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
230
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
93 (42.08%)
Short Trades:
128 (57.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
4.79 USD
Average Loss:
-4.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-156.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.79 USD (11)
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
156.79 USD (6.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.79% (156.79 USD)
By Equity:
9.53% (211.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 221
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 125
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 16K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.27 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -156.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 03:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 03:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
