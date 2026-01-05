- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
9.12 USD
Worst trade:
-8.12 USD
Gross Profit:
19.62 USD (2 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.40 USD (802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (7.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.87 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
94.41%
Max deposit load:
2.50%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-8.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.64 USD
Maximal:
8.33 USD (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.62% (8.21 USD)
By Equity:
0.87% (4.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|7
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|10
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|119
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.12 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|0.64 × 14
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.96 × 370
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.09 × 292
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|2.12 × 17
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.17 × 77
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.49 × 194
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
511
USD
USD
1
0%
9
88%
94%
2.33
1.25
USD
USD
2%
1:500