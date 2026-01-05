The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.00 × 4 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 1 FXGT-Live 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 7 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 1 FusionMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 1 BCS5-Real 0.64 × 14 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3 1.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.17 × 12 RoboMarketsSC-ECN 1.20 × 41 PUPrime-Live2 1.55 × 319 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 1.68 × 803 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.75 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 7 1.89 × 187 Exness-MT5Real10 1.90 × 10 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.96 × 370 FPMarkets-Live 2.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 2.00 × 1 GoMarkets-Live 2.09 × 292 VantageInternational-Live 15 2.12 × 17 Opogroup-Server1 2.17 × 77 VantageInternational-Live 3 2.25 × 12 VTMarkets-Live 2.48 × 144 ZeroMarkets-1 2.49 × 194 GOMarketsMU-Live 2.50 × 72 84 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor