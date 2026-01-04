SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Matt invest 1
Mateusz Piotr Pominkiewicz

Matt invest 1

Mateusz Piotr Pominkiewicz
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
26 (49.05%)
Loss Trades:
27 (50.94%)
Best trade:
143.02 GBP
Worst trade:
-51.33 GBP
Gross Profit:
556.44 GBP (326 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-561.87 GBP (375 393 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (162.97 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.97 GBP (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
37 (69.81%)
Short Trades:
16 (30.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 GBP
Average Profit:
21.40 GBP
Average Loss:
-20.81 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-200.62 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-200.62 GBP (8)
Monthly growth:
2.56%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
233.10 GBP
Maximal:
244.70 GBP (9.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 13
XAUUSD 11
US30 10
GBPNZD 7
GBPJPY 3
EURCAD 2
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 20
XAUUSD 87
US30 10
GBPNZD 110
GBPJPY 11
EURCAD -90
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 53
GBPAUD -45
NZDCAD -49
GBPUSD -67
USDJPY -49
AUDUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -63K
XAUUSD 4.8K
US30 8.3K
GBPNZD 2.1K
GBPJPY 76
EURCAD -343
CHFJPY 24
NZDJPY 230
GBPAUD -322
NZDCAD -89
GBPUSD -260
USDJPY -307
AUDUSD 38
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +143.02 GBP
Worst trade: -51 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.97 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.62 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
FxGrow-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 67
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.44 × 9
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.59 × 793
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 246
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5592
142 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Welcome to my channel. This is new account that does not use any dangerous strategies. The expected profit is approximately 5-10% per Month
No reviews
2026.01.04 14:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register