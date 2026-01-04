- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
26 (49.05%)
Loss Trades:
27 (50.94%)
Best trade:
143.02 GBP
Worst trade:
-51.33 GBP
Gross Profit:
556.44 GBP (326 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-561.87 GBP (375 393 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (162.97 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.97 GBP (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
37 (69.81%)
Short Trades:
16 (30.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 GBP
Average Profit:
21.40 GBP
Average Loss:
-20.81 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-200.62 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-200.62 GBP (8)
Monthly growth:
2.56%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
233.10 GBP
Maximal:
244.70 GBP (9.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|13
|XAUUSD
|11
|US30
|10
|GBPNZD
|7
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|87
|US30
|10
|GBPNZD
|110
|GBPJPY
|11
|EURCAD
|-90
|CHFJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|53
|GBPAUD
|-45
|NZDCAD
|-49
|GBPUSD
|-67
|USDJPY
|-49
|AUDUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-63K
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|US30
|8.3K
|GBPNZD
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|76
|EURCAD
|-343
|CHFJPY
|24
|NZDJPY
|230
|GBPAUD
|-322
|NZDCAD
|-89
|GBPUSD
|-260
|USDJPY
|-307
|AUDUSD
|38
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +143.02 GBP
Worst trade: -51 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.97 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.62 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.25 × 67
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.44 × 9
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.59 × 793
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 246
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5592
Welcome to my channel. This is new account that does not use any dangerous strategies. The expected profit is approximately 5-10% per Month
