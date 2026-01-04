- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Loss Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Best trade:
1 990.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 710.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 513.95 USD (14 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 273.67 USD (24 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (5 918.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 918.95 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.97%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-176.29 USD
Average Profit:
536.71 USD
Average Loss:
-944.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5 520.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 520.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-26.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 853.67 USD
Maximal:
8 447.00 USD (45.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.fs
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.fs
|-4.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.fs
|-9.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 990.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 710 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 918.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 520.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Another my client account for counting trading statistic
No reviews