Doni Eka Prasetya

JOFX DP

Doni Eka Prasetya
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Loss Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Best trade:
1 990.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 710.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 513.95 USD (14 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 273.67 USD (24 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (5 918.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 918.95 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.97%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-176.29 USD
Average Profit:
536.71 USD
Average Loss:
-944.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5 520.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 520.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-26.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 853.67 USD
Maximal:
8 447.00 USD (45.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.fs 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.fs -4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.fs -9.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Another my client account for counting trading statistic
No reviews
2026.01.04 12:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 12:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
