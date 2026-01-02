- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
7 (46.66%)
Loss Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Best trade:
32.93 USD
Worst trade:
-36.46 USD
Gross Profit:
97.27 USD (137 103 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92.53 USD (201 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (97.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.27 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
85.11%
Max deposit load:
9.89%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
13 (86.67%)
Short Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
13.90 USD
Average Loss:
-11.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-92.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.53 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
92.53 USD (8.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.41% (92.53 USD)
By Equity:
4.98% (52.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|XAGUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|26
|AUDUSD
|16
|BTCUSD
|-17
|XAGUSD
|-21
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|AUDUSD
|38
|BTCUSD
|-90K
|XAGUSD
|-416
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.93 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.23 × 253
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
|56.02 × 165
TitanFX-MT5-01
|70.00 × 1
- 7 years of experience
- Using pure price action
- Goal: Stable monthly profit
- Max drawdown: 10-15%
No reviews
