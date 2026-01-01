- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
2.60 USD
Worst trade:
-2.52 USD
Gross Profit:
4.14 USD (15 678 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.26 USD (7 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (3.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.11 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
70.56%
Max deposit load:
47.89%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.52 USD
Maximal:
2.52 USD (25.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.10% (2.01 USD)
By Equity:
19.60% (1.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|8K
|EURUSD
|7
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.60 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.50 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.38 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 276
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.67 × 9
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.92 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.03 × 275
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.60 × 256
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.33 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|3.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.13 × 38
|
Tradestone-Real
|5.93 × 382
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|6.18 × 22
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.20 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|7.80 × 5
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
11
USD
USD
1
100%
8
50%
71%
1.26
0.11
USD
USD
20%
1:500