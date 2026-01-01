- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
2.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.01 USD
Gross Profit:
11.36 USD (1 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.49 USD (530 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
73.05%
Max deposit load:
7.59%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.28
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.01 USD
Maximal:
3.01 USD (2.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.01% (1.51 USD)
By Equity:
9.21% (14.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|-3
|EURCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|-1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|861
|EURUSD
|-300
|EURCAD
|200
|AUDJPY
|200
|CADJPY
|-230
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 44
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.21 × 96
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.29 × 373
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.30 × 30
|
Exness-Real17
|0.30 × 694
